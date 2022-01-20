Altech Chemicals Limited (
An official land handover ceremony was recently concluded at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park.
Attendees included the Saxony State Minister for Development Mr Thomas Schmidt; the Mayor of Spreetal, Saxony Mr Manfred Peine and Lady Major of Spremberg, Brandenburg Ms Christine Herntier. Members of the board of Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM) and several other political and industrial dignitaries were also present. The ceremony was held in the Dock3 facility of the industrial park, which is directly adjacent to the land, and is where AIG is proposing to construct a HPA battery materials coating pilot plant.
The site handover and an accompanying information update about the proposed battery materials coating projects attracted wide German print and television media coverage. A German television report can be viewed on Altech's web site www.altechchemicals.com, or at https://youtu.be/JJ0S1zbxAxk
The Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park is located in north-eastern Saxony and is well serviced by existing infrastructure including reticulated electricity and natural gas, rail and roads. The industrial park is 120 km from Berlin and 78 km from Dresden. This area, in the eastern part of Germany, is considered the new automotive nucleus in Europe and hosts production sites for Volkswagen, BMW, Porsche, Daimler and Tesla, as well as a number of key resource and technology players within the value chain of lithium-ion batteries. The region is a leading engineering training ground and has excellent research facilities including the Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano-systems, which is very focussed on ceramic (HPA) nano technology in energy storage.
About Altech Chemicals Ltd
Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.
HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.
