Genex Power Limited (ASX:GNX) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a virtual group briefing to discuss the Company's results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

The online briefing will be held on Tuesday, February 1 at 11am Sydney time (AEDT).

During the briefing, Chief Executive Officer James Harding, Non-Executive Director Simon Kidston and Chief Financial Officer Craig Francis will discuss the highlights from the quarter. This will be followed by a Q&A session.

Participants will need to pre-register ahead of time via the following ink:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/YRW2R9JA


Once the registration form is completed, participants will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the briefing.


About Genex Power Ltd

Genex Power Limited is focused on developing a portfolio of renewable energy generation and storage projects across Australia. The Company's flagship Kidston Clean Energy Hub, located in north Queensland, will integrate large-scale solar generation with pumped storage hydro. The Kidston Clean Energy Hub is comprised of the operating 50MW stage 1 Solar Project (KS1) and the 250MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (K2-Hydro) with potential for further multi-stage wind and solar projects. The 50MW Jemalong Solar Project (JSP) is located in NSW and provides geographical diversification to the Genex Power Limited portfolio. JSP was energised in early December 2020 and commissioning is now underway. Genex is further developing its energy storage portfolio via the early stage development of a 50MW/75MWh standalone battery energy storage system at Bouldercombe in Queensland. With over 400MW of renewable energy and storage projects in development, Genex is well placed as Australia's leading renewable energy and storage company.

     

Contact

James Harding
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +61 2 9048 8855
Email: jh@genexpower.com.au

Simon Kidston
Executive Director
Tel: +61 2 9048 8852
Email: sk@genexpower.com.au



