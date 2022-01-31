In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Don Mosher, the President of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (
About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.
ContactDon Mosher
President and Director
(604)617-5448
don@desertmountainenergy.com
www.desertmountainenergy.com
