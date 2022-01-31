In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Don Mosher, the President of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME)(OTCMKTS:DMEHF). The company is slated potentially to begin producing helium and generating revenue beginning Q2 of 2022 at the Holbrook Helium Project in Arizona with delivery to an end-user.

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

 

Contact

Don Mosher
President and Director
(604)617-5448
don@desertmountainenergy.com
www.desertmountainenergy.com



