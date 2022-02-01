VCEX Pty Ltd is pleased to announce its latest two companies' capital raise share offerings for Aviation H2 Ltd and SGR Systems Pty Ltd.About Aviation H2An Australian-owned and made company funded by Liberty Energy Capital. We are revolutionising the aviation market through technology that makes green hydrogen-powered aeroplanes a possibility for an industry contributing a significant amount of CO2 to global emissions.A rare opportunity to be a part of an Australian first technology set to redefine aviation standards and decarbonise an industry worth over US$330 Billion. Aviation H2 team of world-renowned engineers expect to have a green hydrogen-powered plane in the skies in the next 18 months.About SGR SystemsA gold recovery company building & running gold recovery systems to target stranded and small high-grade resources which historically are too small for larger mining companies and not possible for small operators to effectively recover.SGR systems is a prospector lead small scale mining company already producing gold - Many companies explore and list grams per ton (gpt) on resources in the ground. Hardly any ever get to the production stage of producing viable gold from the numbers tied up in the ground.Our approach has been hands-on to achieve exploration AND produce gold at the same time tied to the exploration of the lease. A fresh approach has been undertaken to target historic workings which have produced good gold & by getting a leg-up from the old-timers - as a starting point to process what they left behind - explore where they stopped and expand with modern machinery the ability to recover gold.The first plant has been installed and in operation for the past 5 months producing gold while further drilling, exploration and development of the ground is underway. Not only giving a cash flow but increasing our understanding of the ground, ore & metallurgy from a working platform of small test pits and bulk sampling.About VCEXVCEX Australia, is designed to offer services for companies to raise capital and trade shares without listing on the main stock exchange. It is developed with a direct digital connection to ASIC and - as an automated ASIC (agent #43969) - can issue shares and make changes in real time between ASIC and all VCEX corporate information, not least the register of members. Our built in Neo-banking function allows for real time funds transfer between parties.

Contact Tammy

Customer Service

E: hello@vcex.com.au

W: www.vcex.com.au TammyCustomer ServiceE: hello@vcex.com.auW: www.vcex.com.au