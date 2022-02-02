Okapi Resources Ltd (
Okapi has large, high-quality uranium assets in North America.
The strategy is to create value through accretive acquisitions, high-impact exploration and project development amid a uranium renaissance.
The company has a new management team with significant experience in uranium in North America with expertise in M&A and development.
About Okapi Resources Ltd
Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) is a minerals exploration company focused on the discovery and commercialisation of mineral deposits in Australia.
Okapi's primary objective is to discover and develop mineral resources from its current portfolio. The Company has carefully selected projects with historical workings and excellent results. Okapi has a team of professionals with an exemplary record of success and with a particular history in Australia.
Okapi is also pursuing a growth strategy that aims to appraise and secure further exploration and development opportunities within gold and mineral endowed districts.
