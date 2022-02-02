In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). With this audio interview Mr. Pettit provides an update on the company's latest acquisitions, the Pringle North Gold Project in Ontario, Canada north of the Red Lake Camp.

Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.

Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn


About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     

Contact

James Pettit
+1604-558-5847
info@abenresources.com
www.abenresources.com



Related Companies

The Ellis Martin Report
  

Aben Resources Ltd


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

Aben Resources Ltd

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Executes Agreement on Slocan Graphite Project in Southern British Columbia

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Commences 2021 Reconnaissance and Field Work at the Forrest Kerr Project

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) Acquires Red Lake Area Gold Project in Ontario, Canada

Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) - Drilling Commences at Forrest Kerr Gold Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle

Ellis Martin Report: James Pettit of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Aben Commences 2020 Field Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project


Read More

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) is Slated to Produce Helium Commercially in Q2 of 2022

Ellis Martin: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)- A Large Copper-Gold Mine with a $25.6m Investment from Rio Tinto - CEO Paul West-Sells Reviews the Project

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp (CVE:VOX) to Acquire Royalties on Sibanye Stillwater 18m Oz Limpopo PGM Project - Kyle Floyd Explains the Transaction

Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp (CVE:KDK) Drills 126 m of 0.87% CuEq within 537 m of 0.45% CuEq at Gate Zone

Ellis Martin Report: Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stakes Six New Athabasca Basin Uranium Properties Totaling 147,510 Hectares


Read More