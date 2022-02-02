In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources (
Additionally we'll speak about the Slocan Graphite Project in British Columbia.
Catch up on news about the Forrest Kerr Property in BC and the Justin Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109065/abn
About Aben Resources Ltd
Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.
ContactJames Pettit
+1604-558-5847
info@abenresources.com
www.abenresources.com
