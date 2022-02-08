Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer of Vox Royalty (
Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.
In this segment, Mr. Cole provides a development and exploration update from royalty operating partners as well as an overview of the company's business model and plans going forward for 2022.
About Vox Royalty Corp.
Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX) (OTCMKTS:VOXCF) is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 40 royalties and streams spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 15 separate transactions to acquire over 40 royalties.
