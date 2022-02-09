VGI Health Technology Limited (
The study Invictus Ops Pty Ltd will be conducting is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical study on NAFLD/NASH to analyse the efficacy and safety of IVB001, a drug candidate based on the non-invasive and direct delivery of tocotrienols using the Company's proprietary and patented transmucosal delivery platform.
Dr David Kingston, VTL's Chief Sceintific Officer and Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board, said "This is a very exciting milestone for our NAFLD/NASH Phase II clinical study. As anyone who has conducted a clinical study would understand, an enormous amount of work is required to progress a study to when patients are about to be recruited and it is very satisfying to now be at this very important stage".
If left unchecked, NAFLD/NASH can progress to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. At the present time, there are no approved treatments for NAFLD/NASH and many drug development efforts have failed, creating a great unmet need. The global market for NAFLD/NASH is expected to grow to about US$20-35B by 2025.
Dr Glenn Tong, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of VTL, said "The GMRF and their Director of Research, Professor Darrell Crawford, have been an absolute pleasure to work with and we are delighted to share this exciting achievement of securing the HREC approval for this study with them."
About VGI Health Technology Limited
VGI Health Technology Limited (NSX:VTL) is an Australian public listed biotechnology company developing and commercialising novel dietary supplements and prescription medicines based on natural products (tocotrienols) which have wide therapeutic potential, including: Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness, muscle recovery, exercise endurance, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), Non-Alcoholic SteatoHepatitis (NASH), pancreatic cancer, hyperlipidaemia, hypertension and diabetes. VTL owns and controls patent and other intellectual property rights for novel approaches to non-invasively delivering tocotrienols directly to the target tissues. The Company has a product development program for evidence-based nutraceuticals and a clinical development program for prescription medicines.
ContactGlenn Tong
CEO and Managing Director
Ph: +61 (0) 412 193 350
Andrew Crook
Investor and Media Relations
Ph:+61 (0) 419 788 431
Catriona Glover
Company Secretary
Tel: +61 (0) 402 328 200
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Biotech Clinical Trials Drugs & OTC