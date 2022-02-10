In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources Ltd (
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109141/abn
About Aben Resources Ltd
Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.
ContactTelephone: 604-416-2978
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@abenresources.com
Link: Ellis Martin Report: Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project and Provides Additional Updates
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper