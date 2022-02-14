OzAurum Resources Ltd (
OzAurum Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Pumphrey, will be delivering the presentation at the conference on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.
To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/130T76G7
About OzAurum Resources Limited
OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.
ContactAndrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
Office +61-8-9093-0039
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold