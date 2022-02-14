OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is pleased to advise that the Company is presenting at the RIU Explorers Conference being held in Fremantle, WA on 15 to 17 February 2022.

OzAurum Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Pumphrey, will be delivering the presentation at the conference on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.

To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/130T76G7


About OzAurum Resources Limited

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.

   

Contact

Andrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
Office +61-8-9093-0039



Link: Presentation for RIU Explorers Conference


