Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $9.5 million.

The Company is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.


About NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

  



About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.

   




Related Companies

Veratin Limited

NSX Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General

NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) Welcomes GoConnect Limited on the National Stock Exchange of Australia

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) Commencement of Quotation - 11am AEDT Wednesday, 5th of January 2022

NSX Welcomes Haodex Limited on the National Stock Exchange of Australia

Haodex Limited (NSX:HAO) Commencement of Quotation - 11am AEDT Thursday, 9th of December 2021


Read More