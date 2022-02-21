PlayUp, a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of its clients by providing an entertaining, rewarding and responsible online betting service, have today announced a multi-year partnership with the Wests Tigers.PlayUp will become a Premier Partner and exclusive Wagering Partner of the Wests Tigers for the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, providing a variety of unique branding opportunities including:- Panel branding on the 2022 playing shorts, expanding to two panels for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons- Wests Tigers jersey branding for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons- Wests Tigers Harvey Norman Women's premiership jersey branding for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons- Naming rights to the Wests Tigers Field Club at Commbank Stadium- Branding on training apparel including sternum, shorts and media polos from 2023- Game day signage- Hospitality and money can't buy opportunities for PlayUp clients- Match day activations- Digital advertising across eDM's website and social channels- Wagering category exclusivityThis partnership represents PlayUp's first major sponsorship of an Australian sporting team and solidifies their standing as a premium sports wagering brand.Rugby League represents a significant component of PlayUp's sports wagering offering, being one of the most popular sports within their portfolio.PlayUp Australia CEO Paul Jeronimo said: "PlayUp and the Tigers have bright futures being up and coming players against their respective competition, so this partnership is a perfect match. At PlayUp we love NRL and are excited to partner with the Wests Tigers ahead of the 2022 season."Wests Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe welcomed PlayUp on board as a Premier Partner. "On behalf of all at Wests Tigers, I'd like to welcome PlayUp as our official wagering partner and express our thanks for their support over the next four years," Pascoe said."It's great to embed a first-class global wagering brand into our corporate family, and we're looking forward to a strong partnership on and off the field."About PlayUpPlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of its clients by providing an entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting service. At its core, PlayUp develops innovative betting technologies in-house to power its brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Its energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.PlayUp's mission is to unify online betting into one platform inclusive of Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), iGaming, Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where it now hosts Australia's largest and indeed some of the world's biggest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.The company holds online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, India and several regulated USA states.

