Details of the event are as follows:
Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited 1H FY22 Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane and Global Financial Controller, Cyril Desouza
Date and Time: Friday 25 February 2022 at 11.00am AEDT (USA Thursday 24 February 7:00 pm EST)
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration
To register your interest for the webinar please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/511291C4
After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Jane Morgan Management in the contact details below.
About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd
Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.
ContactMark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814
Investor@bigtincan.com
Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
info@janemorganmanagement.com.au
