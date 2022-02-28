BetMakers Technology Group Limited (
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited FY22 Half Year Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham, Chief Financial Officer, Anthony Pullin, and Chief Operating Officer, Jake Henson
Date and Time: Wednesday 2 March 2022 at 10.30am AEDT / 7.30 am AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration
To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/AH16K3OC
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
ContactCharly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618
