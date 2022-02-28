Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (
Dr Simpson will work on the development of amino acids from wool in addition to the other products the company is commercialising.
Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to have Dr Simpson onboard. His appointment will allow us to accelerate our research and development efforts and bring novel products to market quicker."
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
