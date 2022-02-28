Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly-prospective greenfields Silver Mountain project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.

*To view the Half Year report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V8VN2UA3


About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.

   

Contact

Tim Mason
BEng, MBA, GAICD
Chief Executive Officer
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD
Company Secretary
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Link: Half Year Financial Statements


Related Companies

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Metals Financial General Materials General Mining Gold Copper

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Going Underground at Oracle Ridge

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) December Quarterly Report

VIDEO: Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) CEO Tim Mason Explains Thick High Grade Copper Infill Drilling

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd (ASX:EM2) Infill Drilling Delivers Thick High Grade 15m at 4.1% Cu

VIDEO: Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Further High-Grade Assays Enhance Resource Expansion Potential at Oracle Ridge


Read More