Alan's appointment as a director and chairman of the audit and risk committee brings greater independence to the Board plus decades of experience in distribution, retail, and technology with a proven track record of growing businesses and improving their efficiency.
Further details on Alans's background are provided below.
"I would like to thank Melissa for her significant contribution to the Board over the last 2 years during a rapid growth period for the Company and we look forward to her continuing role as our valued CFO moving forward," said Justin Pettett, LPE's Chairman.
Alan Sparks
Alan is an accomplished senior executive with over 40 years' experience in distribution, retail and technology with a proven track record of growing businesses and improving their efficiency. He is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and Graduate of the Australia Institute of Company Directors with 20 years of leadership experience in Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, leading growth of businesses across these markets.
Alan's career includes CEO of Cellnet Group Ltd (
About Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) is a fast-growing electricity provider challenging the way customers receive their electricity; going beyond being just a traditional supplier, leaders in innovation, supporting strata communities to think of tomorrow. With first to market technology, LPE has delivered shared solar for apartment living and carbon neutral centralised hot water systems, creating shareholder value through long term supply agreements that provide strong recurring revenue.
LPE predominantly service the Queensland energy market, selling electricity, hot water, solar and battery systems to homes, business, and strata communities. Providing strata communities, the solution to reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills with no upfront cost. Empowering people to save money and create sustainable communities of the future.
