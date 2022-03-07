Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with David Watkinson, the CEO of Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CNSX:AWLI)(OTCMKTS:AWLIF)(FRA:5HV0). Ameriwest Lithium is focused on unlocking value in a world shifting towards green energy solutions that run off lithium-based batteries. The company's mission is to become a leader in exploration and development of world-class lithium and battery metal mining assets. Ameriwest projects include the Deer Musk East Lithium Project in prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada and the Railroad Lithium Project in Railroad Valley, Nevada. In this interview we'll discuss the company's projects and its increasing footprint in Nevada.

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CNSX:AWLI) (OTCMKTS:AMRWF) (FRA:5HV0) Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totalling 5,600 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totalling 6,200 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest's current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest.

    

