AdvanceTC Limited (OTCMKTS:ATCLF) (NSX:A88) is pleased to advise that the Company has released the New Xplore X7U Promo video to the market ahead of commercialisation later this month.

The Company will release more promotional videos leading up to its global release targeted in 2nd quarter of 2022.

To view the video, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109485/a88

For more information and features available on the new Xplore X7U, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/80V25KVJ


About AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC is a premier technology company specializing in the design and development of mobile telecommunication and computing devices. AdvanceTC is listed on NSX Australia (NSX:A88). More information on the company can be found at www.advancetc.com


 

Contact

CP Loi
Chief Executive Officer
Email: loicp@advancetc.com



Link: Release of Promo Video for New Xplore X7U


Related Companies

AdvanceTC Limited


Related Industry Topics:
Wireless E-Commerce and Mobile Financial General IT General

AdvanceTC Limited

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Agreement with EF Hutton for Nasdaq Listing

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Update on Mass Production and Orders of it's Devices

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Appoints 4 Regional Marketing Arms

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) Signs MOA with Universiti Kebangsaan

AdvanceTC Limited (NSX:A88) CEO's Address to AGM


Read More