Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an investor webinar to discuss the announcement on the Update of JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Oracle Ridge Copper Project.

Details of the webinar are as follows:
Event: Eagle Mountain Mining Investor Webinar
Presenters: CEO, Tim Mason, and Chief Geologist, Fabio Vergara
Time: Friday 11 March 2022 at 12:00pm AEDT / 09:00am AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.

To register, shareholders and investors can visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6VP4E85S

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Attendees will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, and the Company encourages shareholders and investors to submit questions to the IR contact below.


About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.

   

Contact

Tim Mason
BEng, MBA, GAICD
Chief Executive Officer
tim@eaglemountain.com.au

Mark Pitts
B.Bus, FCA, GAICD
Company Secretary
mark@eaglemountain.com.au

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



