Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution") have elected to manage the Earn-In and Joint Venture Exploration Agreement from 1 January 2022, which covers a select area of Lake Austin and surrounds ("Evolution JV") on the Cue Project. The Evolution JV excludes all the known resources including Lena and Break of Day, the new Big Sky and White Heat discoveries and the Mainland option area.
Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province of South Australia.
Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV) is an active Australian gold and base metals explorer. The Cue Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia is an advanced gold and copper project. Musgrave has had significant exploration success at Cue with the ongoing focus on increasing the gold and copper resources through discovery and extensional drilling to underpin studies that will demonstrate a viable path to development in the near term. Musgrave also holds a large exploration tenement package in the Ni-Cu-Co prospective Musgrave Province in South Australia.
