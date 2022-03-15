During the half-year, OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX:OZM) continued to deliver excellent results from its large-scale Reverse Circulation (RC) and Aircore (AC) drilling programs at the Mulgabbie North Project, situated North East of Kalgoorlie. In addition, OzAurum completed its Maiden Drilling Campaign at its 100%-owned Patricia Gold Project, situated 40 kilometres (km) north east of Mulgabbie- delivering exceptional high-grade gold hits.

About OzAurum Resources Limited

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX:OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.

   

Contact

Andrew Pumphrey
Managing Director and CEO
Mob +61-419-965-976
Office +61-8-9093-0039



