White Rock Minerals Ltd (
Two projects are 100% owned - the globally significant Red Mountain zinc and precious metals VMS project in Alaska and the Mt Carrington gold-silver project located near Drake in northern New South Wales. One project is 95% owned - the Woods Point gold project located at Woods Point in Victoria.
*To view the half year report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ECIHC877
About White Rock Minerals Ltd
White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.
ContactMr Matthew Gill
Managing Director and CEO
info@whiterockminerals.com.au
Mr Alex Cowie
Media and Investor Relations
alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au
Related Companies