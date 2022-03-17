Sayona Mining Ltd's (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) primary focus over the next 12 months is the restart of spodumene concentrate production at NAL from the first quarter 2023 together with an evaluation of downstream processing potential at NAL is progressing.

A definitive feasibility study (DFS) is underway for the profitable production of spodumene concentrate at NAL, combined with production from nearby Authier.

To complete the refurbishment and restart of the NAL assets, undertake mine development at the Authier Project and other planned activity, the Group is likely to require additional funding.

About Sayona Mining Ltd

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

