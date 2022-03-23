Etherstack plc (
As previously announced, Etherstack has received an initial order for its MCX IWF product via its partner Samsung Electronics for supply into lead telco carrier networks in North America.
Deployment activities for the initial deliveries are well under way.
Standards-based migration from existing LMR networks to carrier 4G/LTE & 5G MCX networks requires the use of an MCX IWF to enable secure and robust interoperability between the LMR & MCX domains. These hybrid LMR & MCX networks will be commonplace for at least another decade as traditional LMR users migrate to MCX.
Mr Doug Chapman, Etherstack Senior VP North America said, "Etherstack is widely recognized as the leading licensor of LMR protocols and gateway technologies within the public safety industry globally.
We have over two decades of high-performance communications network softswitching experience which when combined with our LMR expertise means that we can deliver the highest achievable levels of LMR functionality and standards-compliance to the market."
About Etherstack Plc
Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.
Contact
Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com
Investor Relations
Melanie Singh
T: +61 439 748 819
melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au
