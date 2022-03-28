In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN). Mr. Martin chats with Dr. West-Sells discussing recent very positive drill results from copper/gold assays.

Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells and Ellis Martin at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022.

Accredited Investors Register here:
https://bit.ly/121LasVegas

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109767/wrn


About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

 

Contact

Sandy Noyes
Director, Investor Relations
T: 1.604.638.2520 or
E: snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com
W: www.westerncopperandgold.com



Link: Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Additional Positive Drill Results From Casino Project


Related Companies

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

The Ellis Martin Report
  


Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper

The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin Report: Vox Royalty Corp. (CVE:VOX)(OTCMKTS:VOXCF) Announces Record Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Application for NASDAQ Listing and Corporate Update

Ellis Martin: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)(TSE:WRN) Copper Makes Good Cents and Many Electric Things We Need

Ellis Martin Report: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Extends the Central Gate Zone to East and at Depth: 150 m of 0.69% CuEq within 372 m of 0.47% CuEq

Ellis Martin Report: Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CNSX:AWLI) Increases Lithium Footprint by Acquiring More Acreage in Nevada

Ellis Martin: Kodiak Copper Corp. (CVE:KDK) Resumes Drill Program at its MPD Copper Gold Porphyry Project


Read More

Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Ellis Martin: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)(TSE:WRN) Copper Makes Good Cents and Many Electric Things We Need

Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) "Why has Rio Tinto invested $25.6 Million in The Casino Project?"

Ellis Martin: Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN)- A Large Copper-Gold Mine with a $25.6m Investment from Rio Tinto - CEO Paul West-Sells Reviews the Project


Read More