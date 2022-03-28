In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, (
Visit with Western Copper and Gold's Dr. Paul West-Sells and Ellis Martin at the 121 Mining Conference in Las Vegas March 30-31, 2022.
About Western Copper and Gold Corporation
Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.
ContactSandy Noyes
Director, Investor Relations
T: 1.604.638.2520 or
E: snoyes@westerncopperandgold.com
W: www.westerncopperandgold.com
