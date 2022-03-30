Crowd Media Holdings Limited (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) will be hosting an online investor briefing on Tuesday, 5 April 2022 at 5.00pm AET.

The briefing will include a presentation from CEO, Idan Schmorak and Chairman, Steven Schapera who will provide an update on the following topics:

Topics will include:

- Roadmap & commercialization updates for Crowd's Talking Head platform

- New verticals being introduced to the Subscription division

Following the presentation, Schmorak and Schapera will field questions from attendees.

Investors are invited to attend by registering here:
https://crowdmedia.com/investor-briefing

Upon registration, a joining link will be sent to the registered email address which will also include instructions for how to attend the briefing using a computer or smart device with a valid internet connection.

To best ensure all questions are addressed within the 1-hour briefing, Crowd Media welcomes investors to submit questions prior to the briefing by emailing them to: crowdmedia@principalir.com.au.

For those unable to access to webcast via Zoom with a valid internet connection, there is an option to dial in using the following details:

Date: Tuesday, 5 April 2022
Time: 5:00 PM AET (Melbourne, Sydney) / 3:00 PM AWT (Perth)
+61 2 8015 6011, or
+61 3 7018 2005
Webinar ID: 867 9788 0073


About Crowd Media Holdings Limited

Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.

     

Contact

Idan Schmorak, CEO
Crowd Media Holdings Limited
E: idan@crowdmedia.com

Alfred Chan
Investor Relations
E: crowdmedia@principalir.com.au



Link: Crowd Media Investor Briefing


