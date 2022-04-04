Crowd Media Holdings Limited (
PangeaMed (www.pangeamed.com) is a South African patient-focused medical company specialising in enhanced recovery, health advocacy, patient awareness, data, innovation, and training. PangeaMed currently delivers their programs across 50 African countries.
The Agreement outlines the licensing arrangement to Crowd's Talking Head Platform on a SaaS model. The platform will enable patients in developing countries to access immediate, reliable medical information before and after receiving medical treatment. The term of the contract is for 2 years with no right to terminate without cause.
This Agreement marks an important milestone in Company's strategy to develop 'voice-and-visual' products the next frontier of conversational commerce applications.
Crowd Media's CEO Idan Schmorak said: "This agreement cements our partnership and kicks off the next step in our collaboration. PangeaMed will be integrating our technology with theirs to improve medical services in South Africa, initially. After later we can roll it out more broadly - the opportunity has no boundaries."
About Crowd Media Holdings Limited
Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.
