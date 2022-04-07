Vintage Energy Ltd (
Stratigraphic correlation during drilling proved more difficult than anticipated, however intersection of the Holmwood Shale overnight confirmed the prospective section has been drilled. All potential reservoir sands are water-wet based on the lack of oil shows and interpretation of log data obtained while drilling.
Cervantes-1 was drilled by the L14 Cervantes Joint Venture comprising Vintage earning 30%, Metgasco Ltd earning 30% and RCMA Australia Pty Ltd ("RCMA"), 40%. Vintage will earn its stake in any Cervantes discovery in the targeted Permian reservoirs through funding 50% of the cost of Cervantes-1 (with Metgasco to fund the remaining 50% to earn its stake). The well was operated by RCMA, with drilling management services supplied by Aztech Well Construction Pty Ltd.
About Vintage Energy Ltd
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
