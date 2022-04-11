The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993. The Grosso Group, headed by Joseph Grosso, is credited with four exceptional mineral deposit discoveries, and has a highly-regarded track record for fostering strong relationships with communities and governments wherever it works. Golden Arrow advanced its Chinchillas Silver Project in Argentina from discovery to development in just five years, and then successfully monetized the asset through a sale to SSR Mining. The Company is actively exploring in Chile and Paraguay as well as in Argentina.
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109990/grg
About Golden Arrow Resources Corporation
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (CVE:GRG)(OTCMKTS:GARWF)(FRA:GSA) is a Vancouver-based explorer with a history of success in identifying, acquiring and advancing precious and base metal discoveries.
