Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Howard Fitch, the managing partner, co-founder and CFO of CEM Capital Events.CEM provides opportunities for small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, high net worth individuals and issuers in the resource, biotech and technology spaces to connect.Their destination events link public and private issuers with top-tier investors through 1:1 meetings and networking at select venues across North America.CEM is please to host the 10th Annual Scottsdale Capital Event at the beautiful Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort April 22-April 24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.About CEM:Investment professionals are often overwhelmed by companies seeking to raise capital or gain open-market support to increase liquidity. How can you stand out and effectively deliver your message and build relationships that can make a difference?CEM provides unique opportunities to build relationships with key contacts in the investment community. Through our partners' fund at CEM Capital and over 10 years of curating an exclusive investor database, this allows YOU to just show up. We have done the legwork.Our four-pillared approach:Partner's Fund: our mandate is to seek investment opportunities and grow our capital to align with our investment community.Events: our destination events link public and private issuers with top-tier investors through 1:1 meetings and networking at select venues across North America.Virtual: these online meetings keep our issuers and investors connected throughout the year.Executive: Our strategic consulting service focuses on executive leadership talent acquisition & development for public and private issuers.We curate valuable experiences to connect capital with opportunity.