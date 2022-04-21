Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) (FRA:5D32) is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions.

The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath Gold Complex in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

Michael Rowley has over 25 years executive experience in the exploration, mineral testing, and mine environmental industries, including capital markets and operations. One of Group Ten's founding shareholders and Directors, Mr. Rowley is active in additional publicly-traded companies, including fellow Metallic Group member, Granite Creek Copper.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110088/pge


Contact

Michael Rowley
President, CEO - Director
E: info@grouptenmetals.com
T: Phone: +1-604-357-4790
W: https://grouptenmetals.com
Toll Free: +1-888-432-0075



