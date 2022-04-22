BetMakers Technology Group Limited (
The webinar will be hosted via Zoom on Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 3.00 pm AEST / 1.00 pm AWST.
Details of the event are as follows:
Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited Investor Webinar
Presenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham and Tekkorp Capital LLC, Chairman & CEO, Matt Davey.
Date and Time: Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 3.00 pm AEST / 1.00 pm AWST.
Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration
Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
To register your interest for the webinar please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P1892LZK
About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.
ContactCharly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618
Related Companies
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd
Related Industry Topics:
Games & Entertainment Consumers General Sports