BetMakers Technology Group Limited ( ASX:BET ) ( OTCMKTS:TPBTF ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar where the Company will provide an overview of yesterday's announcement 'Consortium Selects BetMakers to Power Wagering Tech and Trading in Australian Market'.The webinar will be hosted via Zoom on Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 3.00 pm AEST / 1.00 pm AWST.Details of the event are as follows:Event: BetMakers Technology Group Limited Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer, Todd Buckingham and Tekkorp Capital LLC, Chairman & CEO, Matt Davey.Date and Time: Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 3.00 pm AEST / 1.00 pm AWST.Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationParticipants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.auTo register your interest for the webinar please visit:About Betmakers Technology Group LtdBetmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

M: +61-405-555-618 Charly DuffyCompany SecretaryE: companysecretary@thebetmakers.comM: + 61-409-083-780Jane MorganInvestor and Media RelationsE: investors@thebetmakers.comM: +61-405-555-618