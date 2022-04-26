Horizon Minerals Limited (
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong Pre-Feasibility Study results and demerger update released for the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland
- Toll milling campaigns from the Boorara open pit low grade stockpiles completed with 98,121t processed in total at a reconciled grade of 0.93g/t generating $1.35m net cash
- Positive Pre-Feasibility Study results released for the high-grade Cannon underground project with evaluation progressing on the Penny's Find and Rose Hill projects for potential sequential development under a contract mining - toll milling model
- CY 2022 exploration drilling program commenced testing multi-commodity targets at Yarmany, Lakewood, the Greater Boorara area and Binduli
- Further excellent gold results received from Golden Ridge including:
o 2m @ 26.11g/t Au from 69m (GRC21007) and 2m @ 20.77g/t Au from 80m (GRC21007)
o 14m @ 3.62g/t Au from 106m (GRC21014)
o 5m @ 8.06g/t Au from 57m (GRC21035)
- First pass drilling at Yarmany intercepts gold, nickel-cobalt-copper and lithium mineralisation with drilling ongoing along the 50km strike zone
- First pass multi-element composite results received south of Golden Ridge with widespread nickel, cobalt, copper and silver mineralisation intercepted
- Excellent resource extension drilling results released from the Crake gold project
- Historic Feasibility Study review and preliminary concentrate option study completed for the Nimbus silver - zinc project
- Divestment of a portion of the Company's listed investments nets $2 million in cash
- Cash at the end of quarter of A$3.8 million and listed investments totalling A$7.5 million
About Horizon Minerals Limited
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.
Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.
Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.
Jon Price
Managing Director
T: +61 8 9386 9534
E: jon.price@horizonminerals.com.au
Michael Vaughan
Media Relations - Fivemark Partners
T: +61 422 602 720
E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au
