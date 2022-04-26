Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BGTHF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a brief webinar where management will provide an overview of the Company's Quarterly Report and Appendix 4C for the period ending 31 March 2022. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 10.15 am (AEST) on Thursday 28 April 2022 / USA Wednesday 27 April 8.15 pm EDT.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited March Quarterly Report Investor Webinar

Presenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane, and Global Financial Controller, Cyril Desouza

Date and Time: Thursday 28 April 2022 at 10.15 am AEST (US 8:15pm EDT 27 April)

Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registration

After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send questions via email beforehand to jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

To register your interest for the webinar please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E43939RI


About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd

Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

     

Contact

Mark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814
Investor@bigtincan.com

Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



Link: Quarterly Report and 4C Investor Briefing Notice


