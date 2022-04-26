Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) provide the latest company presentation - Developing a Multi-Asset Tier1 Producer.

- CLEANER LITHIUM: Lake's 99.97% purity - high battery quality lithium carbonate

- CLEANER TECHNOLOGY: "Lilac" ion exchange extraction - Common water processing adapted for lithium.

- CLEANER ENVIRONMENT: ESG benefits. Low CO2 , less water, low land use.

- CLEARER PATHWAY: Production 2024; Large project, high margin. Debt funding for 70% of Kachi project

- INDEPENDENT PRODUCER AT SCALE: Scalable multi-asset independent producer. MoU's with offtake partners

About Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

   

