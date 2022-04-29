Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) is pleased to is pleased to announce that CEO David Deacon will deliver an investor presentation at the NWR Virtual Conference - Series 11 to be held on Tuesday 3 May, 2022.

Presentation time: 9.50am (EST) Tuesday 3 May 2022

Investors and interested parties can register for the presentation via the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9H1TPNBB

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au


About Etherstack Plc

Etherstack (ASX:ESK) is a wireless technology company specialising in developing, manufacturing and licensing mission critical radio technologies for wireless equipment manufacturers and network operators around the globe. With a particular focus in the public safety, defence, utilities, transportation and resource sectors, Etherstack's technology and solutions can be found in radio communications equipment used in the most demanding situations. The company has Research and Development facilities in London, Sydney, New York and Yokohama.

 

Contact

David Carter
Chief Financial Officer
T: +61 2 8399 7500
www.etherstack.com

Investor Relations
Melanie Singh
T: +61 439 748 819
melanie@nwrcommunications.com.au



