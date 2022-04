Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) has expanded its Quebec lithium asset base while advancing its Western Australian projects, in another positive quarter of growing market value for the Company in the period ending 31 March 2022.Quarter HighlightsQuebec, Canada- Northern Quebec lithium Hub expanded, with 121 new claims acquired at Lac Albert Project, 3.5km west of Moblan Lithium Project- JORC resource base doubles for Sayona's North American Lithium (NAL) and Authier Projects, with combined Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 119.1 Mt @ 1.05% Li2O- Sayona enters S&P/ASX 300 Index after substantial increase in market value to approx. A$2.5 billionWestern Australia- Preparations for 60-hole air-core drilling at Deep Well Project completed; 100% owned lithium tenure plans advancePost-Quarter- Positive battery test results from NOVONIX reaffirm Authier spodumene's high quality- Earn-in partner Morella Corporation ( ASX:1MC ) commences drilling at Mallina Lithium Project- New lithium pegmatite discovery at Moblan, demonstrating potential for expanded resource.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Sayona Mining LtdSayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au

Contact Brett Lynch

Managing Director

Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058

Email: info@sayonamining.com.au Brett LynchManaging DirectorPhone: +61 (7) 3369 7058Email: info@sayonamining.com.au