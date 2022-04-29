Bigtincan Holdings Limited (
To view the video briefing, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110189/bth
About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd
Bigtincan Holdings Ltd (ASX:BTH) (OTCMKTS:BTGHF) is helping the world's leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalised experiences that people and brands love. We're on a mission to help companies deliver branded buying experiences that are engaging, personalised, provide value and guide people to the best decisions with confidence. Innovative companies like Nike, Guess, Prudential, and Starwood Hotels trust Bigtincan to enable customer-facing teams to intelligently prepare, engage, measure and continually improve the buying experience for their customers. For more information about Bigtincan, visit: www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.
ContactMark Ohlsson
Company Secretary
+61 400 801 814
Investor@bigtincan.com
Jane Morgan
Jane Morgan Management
+61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au
