The Tie-In Agreement provides for the connection of the Vali gas flowline, and ongoing receipt of Vali gas, into the SACB pipeline network.
Execution of the Tie-In Agreement marks completion of all commercial agreements required for gas produced from the Vali gas field to flow to Moomba, to be processed and supplied for sale to AGL Wholesale Gas Limited ("AGL") under the Gas Sales Agreement announced 23 March 2022.
Pre-payment receipt
Vintage confirms it has received its $5 million share of the pre-payments by AGL to the ATP 2021 JV announced to the ASX 19 April 2022.
