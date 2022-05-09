Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (
Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are delighted to welcome Michael to the team and look forward to working with him to grow our presence in WA and beyond."
About Veratin Limited
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
