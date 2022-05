The Board of SenterpriSYS Limited ( NSX:SPS ) announces today that it has finalised the Project DeRisk computer software system and it is now in use by an external customer and available for sale.As such the remaining balance of the project software will now be amortised over a period of 10 years and will be separately recorded on the SenterpriSys balance sheet.SenterpriSys management team and staff will now focus on QANOTIX (Quality Assurance Network Optimised Targeted Information Control System), fully ISO9001 compliant, and work towards completing this project.About SenterpriSYS LimitedListed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.Issue Code: SPSIssue Name: SenterpriSYS Limited FPOIssue Type: 01 - OrdinaryISIN: AU0000036337Industry: Information TechnologyNominated Adviser: Geoff ActonListed Date: Tuesday, 5 February 2019

