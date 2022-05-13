The Board of SenterpriSYS Limited (
As such the remaining balance of the project software will now be amortised over a period of 10 years and will be separately recorded on the SenterpriSys balance sheet.
SenterpriSys management team and staff will now focus on QANOTIX (Quality Assurance Network Optimised Targeted Information Control System), fully ISO9001 compliant, and work towards completing this project.
About SenterpriSYS Limited
Listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia.
Issue Code: SPS
Issue Name: SenterpriSYS Limited FPO
Issue Type: 01 - Ordinary
ISIN: AU0000036337
Industry: Information Technology
Nominated Adviser: Geoff Acton
Listed Date: Tuesday, 5 February 2019
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics: