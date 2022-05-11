In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Michael Rowley, the President and CEO of Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF). The company is pleased to announce the addition to the team of Dr. Danie Grobler as Vice-President Exploration and Albie Brits as Senior Geologist to Advance the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana, USA.

Additionally, Group Ten is reporting 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent within 401 meters of continuous mineralization from resource expansion drilling at the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana.

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the advancement of our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to the high-grade Stillwater mines in Montana, USA.

     

