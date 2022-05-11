Additionally, Group Ten is reporting 13.2 Meters of 3.33% Nickel Equivalent within 401 meters of continuous mineralization from resource expansion drilling at the Stillwater West Critical Minerals Project in Montana.
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110370/pge
About Group Ten Metals Inc.
Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) (OTCMKTS:PGEZF) is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the advancement of our flagship Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu project adjacent to the high-grade Stillwater mines in Montana, USA.
ContactMichael Rowley
President CEO
Email: info@grouptenmetals.com
Phone: (604) 357 4790
Web: https://grouptenmetals.com
Link: Ellis Martin Report: Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Adds Strong New Team Members and Reports High Grade Intervals of Nickel Sulphide at Stillwater West in Montana.
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Financial General Mining Gold Copper