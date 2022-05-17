Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) is an Australian oil and gas company approaching its first production and revenue.

Key features include:

- Gas reserves and resources in the Cooper Basin close to infrastructure supplying the east coast domestic energy market

- A gas supply agreement with AGL till end-2026

- A fully funded exploration and capital works program

- An acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins

- A management team and board with deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas

About Vintage Energy Ltd

Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.

    

Contact

Neil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au



Corporate update May 2022


