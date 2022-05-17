Vintage Energy Ltd (
Key features include:
- Gas reserves and resources in the Cooper Basin close to infrastructure supplying the east coast domestic energy market
- A gas supply agreement with AGL till end-2026
- A fully funded exploration and capital works program
- An acreage portfolio spanning a range of maturities in the Cooper/Eromanga, Otway, Galilee and Bonaparte basins
- A management team and board with deep and proven experience in value creation through the discovery and development of oil and gas
*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1A6MK058
About Vintage Energy Ltd
Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) has been established to acquire, explore and develop energy assets principally within, but not limited to, Australia, to take advantage of a generally favourable energy pricing outlook.
ContactNeil Gibbins
Managing Director
+61 8 7477 7680
info@vintageenergy.com.au
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Gas & Oil Energy General Financial General