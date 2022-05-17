Crowd Media Holdings Limited (
Since development of the Talking Head platform commenced in 2019, 2022 has been flagged as the targeted year of commercialisation. A platform that can produce computer-generated digital avatars, the avatars are then powered by Crowd Media's conversational AI that enables them to have conversations in real time with humans, providing answers generated by AI.
Conversational AI for Media Search - SourceFlare Partnership
Crowd Media and SourceFlare Ltd have entered into a Binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to integrate Crowd Media's technology into the SourceFlare marketing platform to optimize customer acquisition funnels and lead generation.
Established in 2018, SourceFlare is an innovative marketing technology company that provides business intelligence and omni-channel customer acquisition technology. The SourceFlare platform applies machine learning and data insights to generate customer leads for its clients through online mediums such as search engines and social media.
Crowd Media will develop a Proof of Concept (POC) that leverages its Talking Head platform to apply conversational AI to the Media Search sector. Following delivery of a POC within 3 months, Crowd will then advance it through a 'Scale Up' phase where digital avatars will generate highly engaging content that will promote customer acquisition funnels and optimise lead generation for SourceFlare clients.
As part of the agreement, SourceFlare will waive licensing fees to Crowd Media for access to the SourceFlare platform which will be utilised by Crowd Media's Mobile Subscription business for the purpose of B2C customer acquisition. Crowd will be responsible for any media buying expenses incurred on the SourceFlare platform.
A monthly fee of USD $5,000 per month will be payable to Crowd Media which will include a nonexclusive and non-sublicensable licensing fee for access to Crowd's Talking Head platform, as well as ongoing service operation and support.
Crowd Media CEO, Idan Schmorak commented: "The team at Crowd Media are excited to be collaborating with SourceFlare on this media search project because we share similar goals with online customer acquisition having long been a vital part of Crowd's Mobile Subscription business.
With consumers spending more time online than ever before, personalised content is an opportunity for businesses to stand out from their competition and by working with SourceFlare, we have found an innovative partner that understands the rapidly changing trends of online consumers and how to appeal to them.
"By extracting data insights from SourceFlare and integrating it with conversational AI, we look forward to generating content that will resonate with consumers and showcase the value of conversational AI in the field of customer engagement and acquisition."
SourceFlare CEO, Gilad Cohen commented: "We see incredible revenue potential in combining Crowd's groundbreaking Talking Head technology with SourceFlare's advanced marketing tech. The opportunity to deliver world-first digital human marketing campaigns can revolutionize how businesses engage with prospective customers. This agreement with Crowd is the beginning of a very exciting partnership."
The Scale-Up phase will involve rollout of many different digital avatars that can be applied to unique marketing campaigns in multiple languages where each digital avatar will be interactive with internet users and powered by Crowd Media's artificial intelligence.
Interactive NFT Projects - Impssbl Partnership
Crowd Media and IMPSSBL Corporation have entered into a Binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to integrate Crowd's Talking Head technology into the NFT marketplace as a series of interactive NonFungible Tokens.
Developers behind NFT projects, Impssbl specialize in the application of digital assets in storytelling where the NFTs are integrated with artificial intelligence to tell stories through Web3 mediums.
Under the Heads of Agreement, Crowd Media will grant Impssbl access to the Talking Head platform for the purpose of developing a 'bridge' that will convert an AI generated Talking Head (aka a digital avatar) into NFT artwork.
Impssbl will lead the NFT creation process and will execute the marketing and sales of the created series.
The NFT project will be undertaken into three phases.
- Phase 1 (Technical Integration): Integrating Crowd's Talking Head platform to Impssbl art resources and technically proofing the mutual creation of visual-conversational-chatbot as a Non-Fungible Token.
- Phase 2 (First Commercialization): Develop and Market full digital and interactive NFT Series
- Phase 3 (Scale Commercialization): Develop and Market multiple series of NFT's on various channels
Phase 1 is anticipated to be completed before the end of Q1 FY23. Marketing initiatives will then be rolled out by Impssbl with details for the first collection's mint expected to be confirmed in Q2 FY23.
Profits generated from the first and future NFT series will be shared with Impssbl to be allocated 70% and Crowd Media to be allocated 30%, after expenses for technology development and marketing spend are recouped.
For the purpose of NFT authentication, Impssbl or an account designated by Impssbl, will be classified as the 'Creator' of any NFT series created under the HoA whereby Impssbl will collect all Creator fees and share profits with Crowd Media on a quarterly basis whereby Crowd will receive its entitlement in ETH.
Crowd Media CEO, Idan Schmorak commented: "Digital avatars generated by Crowd's Talking Head platform have all been unique in nature between their visual and audio elements which is why the NFT landscape was identified as an opportunity to monetise our technology. Through Impssbl, we have found a partner in the space that not only specialises in the creation of NFTs but is also able to create utility for them in the form of interactive communication and storytelling.
"With these NFTs, collectors are not getting a picture, they will be getting an interaction. And in the future as we scale the project up utilising Crowd's Talking Head platform, collectors will be able to acquire an interaction with a celebrity avatar that is personally made for them."
Impssbl Founder and CEO Alessandro Botteon commented: "We are excited to be working with Crowd Media on this project having seen the deep tech capabilities of their Talking Head platform and capability to rapidly roll out highly life-like avatars. By building them into the NFT landscape, this is an opportunity to offer a collection of NFTs that will interact with their users, giving owners a unique experience with their NFTs that can mirror real people."
