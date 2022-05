To Participate in Citi Lithium and Battery Virtual Day

NOVONIX Limited ( ASX:NVX ) ( FRA:GC3 ) ( NASDAQ:NVX ) ( OTCMKTS:NVNXF ), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Chris Burns and CFO Nick Liveris will present and hold virtual one-on-one meetings at Citi's 2022 Lithium & Battery Virtual Day.Citi Lithium & Battery Virtual DayWhen: Thursday, May 26, 2022Where: VirtualNOVONIX Executives: Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nick Liveris, CFO From 2:00 to 2:35 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 26, Dr. Chris Burns, Co-Founder and CEO, will present and participate in a moderated Q&A session. A live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through the webcast link and on the NOVONIX investor relations website.For more information on Citi's Lithium & Battery Virtual Day, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Citi representative or reach out to ir@novonixgroup.com.About NOVONIX LimitedNOVONIX Limited (ASX:NVX) (FRA:GC3) (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX's mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

Contact Investor Relations

Ian Pemberton

Phone: +61-402-256-576

Email: ir@novonixgroup.com Investor RelationsIan PembertonPhone: +61-402-256-576Email: ir@novonixgroup.com