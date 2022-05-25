Crowd Media Holdings Limited (
Sytze's appointment will be effective May 25th, and Steven will stay on as a Non-Executive Director until 30 June 2022.
Sytze joined the Board of Crowd on 30 September 2021 as a Non-Executive Director and has been working closely with CEO, Idan Schmorak since that time. Based in the Netherlands, Sytze is an experienced executive who has led international businesses across several industries and geographies, orchestrating the building, scaling, and transformation of these businesses. In his most recent role, Sytze was the CEO of Synlab Analytics & Services, a division of Synlab - Europe's number one medical diagnostic service provider.
Under his leadership, Synlab Analytics & Services had annual revenues of around EUR200m with 2,300 employees across 11 countries. Sytze successfully led an exit process, culminating in sale of the division to SGS in 2020, ahead of the subsequent IPO of the Synlab Group.
Sytze currently offers his experience, skills and networking as an independent Strategy and Management Consultant to assist start-up and scale-up businesses.
Outgoing chairman Steven Schapera said "It gives me great pleasure to pass the baton on to Sytze. The business is in great shape, and has a very bright future ahead of it. Sytze has all the skills and relationships necessary to take the Company on to the next level."
Sytze Voulon said "I am pleased to accept the role to become Chairman of Crowd Media having worked closely with Idan and the Board over the past six months. Seeing progress made on the Talking Head AI platform, I am excited by this upcoming phase for Crowd which will look to accelerate from development to monetization. I would like to thank Steven for his contributions to Crowd which has the Company in a position to build momentum on the commercial front in the year ahead."
About Crowd Media Holdings Limited
Crowd Media Holdings Ltd (ASX:CM8) (FRA:CM3) is an Artificial Intelligence company that is leveraging its AI platform for applications in Conversational Commerce.
ContactIdan Schmorak, CEO
Crowd Media Holdings Limited
E: idan@crowdmedia.com
Alfred Chan
Investor Relations
E: crowdmedia@principalir.com.au
Link: Appointment of Chairman
Related Companies
Related Industry Topics:
Games & Entertainment Consumers General Financial General Trade & Commerce General Cryptocurrency Blockchain