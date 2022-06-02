In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Don Mosher, the President of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (CVE:DME) (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) providing us with an update on what will be the world's first solar powered helium production facility in Holbrook, Arizona.

The company is slated potentially to begin producing helium and generating revenue beginning Q3 of 2022 at the Holbrook Helium Project in Arizona with delivery to an end-user.

Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Desert Mountain energy.
Desert Mountain Energy is a sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report

About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.

 

