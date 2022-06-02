The company is slated potentially to begin producing helium and generating revenue beginning Q3 of 2022 at the Holbrook Helium Project in Arizona with delivery to an end-user.
Ellis Martin is a shareholder of Desert Mountain energy.
Desert Mountain Energy is a sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report
www.ellismartinreport.com
www.desertmountainenergy.com
To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110577/dme
About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.
ContactDesert Mountain Energy Corp.
Tel: +1-604-788-0300
E: info@desertmountainenergy.com
President and Director
Don Mosher
Tel: +1-604-617-5448
E: don@desertmountainenergy.com
