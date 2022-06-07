Manufacturing company Veratin Limited (
Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to release a new product, adding to the Verigrow(R) family range. Our target market for this product are busy customers without a lot of time on their hands. By releasing this product, we aim to expand our customer base allowing the benefits of Verigrow(R) to reach a wider audience."
About Veratin Limited
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
ContactDr Ramiz Boulos
Executive Chairman
Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au
