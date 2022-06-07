Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) MD Dr. Chris Richards speaks with Tim Mckinnon about the company's growth target of $300 Million by the end of 2024.

Dr. Richards talks about the recent acquisition, capital raise and the growth drivers for the company over the next 12 to 24 months.

To watch the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110617/AHX


About Apiam Animal Health Limited

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices.

Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team.

Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.

   

